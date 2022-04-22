Morgan Stanley Increases Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €98.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.43.

HEINY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 44,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

