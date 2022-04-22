Morgan Stanley Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $53.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

MUR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 18,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,864. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $525,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $267,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

