Morgan Stanley Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $14.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 5,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

