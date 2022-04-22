Morgan Stanley Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $14.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 5,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
