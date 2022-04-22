Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $68.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

DVN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 66,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149,254. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

