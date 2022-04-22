Morgan Stanley Trims Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Price to $43.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.66% from the company’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.24.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.