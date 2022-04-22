MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSA opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 276.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

