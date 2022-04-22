MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.00.

MSCI stock opened at $474.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.97. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

