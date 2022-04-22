MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Buys A$52,892.74 in Stock

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL – Get Rating) insider David Usasz purchased 272,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$52,892.74 ($38,891.72).
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.
About MSL Solutions (Get Rating)
