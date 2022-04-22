Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

MLLGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

MLLGF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

