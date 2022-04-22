Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.56.
Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Group (MLLGF)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.