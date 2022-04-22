Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

