Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

