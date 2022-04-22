Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.16. 266,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.36. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

