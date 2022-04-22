Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,885. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

