Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$13.16. The company had a trading volume of 266,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

