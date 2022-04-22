Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Set at C$18.00 by Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$18.00 target price by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.
MTL traded down C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$13.16. 266,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,885. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.36.
Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
