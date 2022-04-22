Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 2,083,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,864. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

