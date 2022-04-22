Murray International Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MYI traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,240 ($16.13). 169,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,602. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Murray International Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,038 ($13.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,286 ($16.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,219.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,166.96.

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($924.23). Also, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.52) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,515.61).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

