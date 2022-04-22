Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 4,632 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,348.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 809,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,093,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

