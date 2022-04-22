MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.22.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
About MYR Group (Get Rating)
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.