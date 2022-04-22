MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

