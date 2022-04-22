Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.97. 561,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

