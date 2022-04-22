Myron Maurice Stadnyk Acquires 2,000 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40.

Shares of TSE PSK traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.31. The company had a trading volume of 268,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,133. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$19.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

