NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.74 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.