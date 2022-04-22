NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Sunday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 8th. This is an increase from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 136.71, a quick ratio of 136.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.