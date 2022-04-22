NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Sunday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 8th. This is an increase from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 136.71, a quick ratio of 136.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
