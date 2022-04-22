Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Nasdaq stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

