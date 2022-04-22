Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

NDAQ stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

