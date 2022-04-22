National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.33. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.