National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $94.28 price objective on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

