National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

