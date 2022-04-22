National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million.
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.45. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at C$44,095,747.99.
About Fiera Capital (Get Rating)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
