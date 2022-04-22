National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.45. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

