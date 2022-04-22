National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

