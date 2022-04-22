National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
