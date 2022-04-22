National Bank Financial Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$529.29 million during the quarter.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

