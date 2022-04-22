National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

AYA stock opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.23. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.62 and a one year high of C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of C$928.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.38.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

