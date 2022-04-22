National Bank Financial Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.
Shares of MMX opened at C$6.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$897.68 million and a P/E ratio of 30.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$7.70.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
