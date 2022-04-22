National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $8.25 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

