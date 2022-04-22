National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.42.

TSE:SLF opened at C$67.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.66. The stock has a market cap of C$39.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$62.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.