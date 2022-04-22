National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.38.

TSE:WPM opened at C$61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

