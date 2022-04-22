National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

