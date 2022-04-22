National Bankshares Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

Shares of TCL.A stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 298,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,008. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$15.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

