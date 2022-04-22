National Bankshares Trims GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Target Price to C$53.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
