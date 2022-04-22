NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.94).

NWG stock opened at GBX 226.10 ($2.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.28.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

