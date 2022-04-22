NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.98.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NatWest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

