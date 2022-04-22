NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.98.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

