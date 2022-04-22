NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.90 on Friday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

