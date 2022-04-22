Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,874. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

