NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 17,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,871. NCR has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

