Needham & Company LLC Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $275.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $202.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 12 month low of $202.94 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.