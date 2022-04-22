Nektar Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKTR. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $838.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

