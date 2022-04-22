Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT):
- 4/19/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “
- 4/11/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “
- 4/3/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
