Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT):

4/19/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

4/11/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

4/3/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Neptune Wellness Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

