Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.94. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.52 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Netflix by 8.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,027.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

